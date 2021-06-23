Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Job vacancy: Leadership Giving Officers needed at Phoenix Rescue Mission

Posted by 
Alistair Dominguez
Alistair Dominguez
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YS65d_0aczQtjp00
Goumbik/Pixabay

PHOENIX, AZ — Two major roles of Leadership Giving Officers are in vacancy and need of candidates as soon as possible.

The officer will report to the Senior Director of Leadership Giving and will be able to aim their focus fully on portfolio and relationship building.

These roles are for professionals with working experience and a true passion for fundraising and meeting with donors. The Leadership Giving Officer will be focusing on creating and growing a portfolio of donors with a major giving capacity of $25,000 over multiple years.

The responsibilities:

  • Bring in authentic and passionate fundraising leadership
  • Responsible for the direction and production of donor prospects, including major gifts and foundation/corporate giving, as well as cooperate with prospect research and analytics
  • Help in the development and implementation of professional processes in all areas related to leadership, take part in building the “new culture” at work
  • Reach top performance measured by the number of visits, successfully assigned prospects, timely tasks, and superlative stewardship
  • Open to ongoing management and supervision tasks, including portfolio assignment, performance evaluation, and development

Requirements:

  • A credible Christian witness and someone who reflects Christ in character and actions
  • A bachelor's degree from a recognized college or university and/or a combination of education and experience
  • Good resume in working collaboratively and positively with other fundraising staff and success in relationship building with strategic professional
  • A history of success in leading fundraising activities and creating a culture of philanthropy
  • Have a passion and talent for building and maintaining professional relationships
  • Knowledge of non-profit governance, organizational administration, and Biblically-inspired relationship building and staff interaction in a nonprofit environment
  • An ability to keep matters confidential and to demonstrate honesty, loyalty, and respect
  • A strong and demonstrable skill set to efficiently implement multiple projects and activities with various deadlines simultaneously
  • The ability to thrive in a consultative, diverse, inclusive, and dynamic environment
  • Digital fluency with a comfort level with back-end development technology solutions

Send your application to https://b.recruitology.com/beacon/click/ktz12dsiyhfno5gt5zas1oqkcqk03h/.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Alistair Dominguez

Alistair Dominguez

Phoenix, AZ
13
Followers
41
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Scottish-Mexican-American a-rising in Phoenix!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Rescue Mission#Goumbik Pixabay#Christian#Digital#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Jobs
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Alistair Dominguez

FitPHX: Virtual summer programs to begin first week of July

PHOENIX, AZ — The summer season is the perfect time to get in shape and fit after a long spring season, and FitPHX is just the right program for that. FitPHX is a citywide health initiative that was created in 2013. This initiative aims to improve the overall health and wellness in the Phoenix area and make the area one of the healthiest in the nation.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Alistair Dominguez

McCarthy Building grants $12,500 to SMCC Construction Trades Institute

PHOENIX, AZ — McCarthy Building Companies recently donated a total of $12,500 to the South Mountain Community College, or SMCC, Construction Trades Institute for the Fall 2021 on Tuesday, June 15, throughout a small check-presentation ceremony. The South Mountain Institute continues to receive support from community partners, such as McCarthy Building Company, that are looking to cultivate the trades workforce in Phoenix, Arizona.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Alistair Dominguez

How to reduce college move-in stress

PHOENIX, AZ — Starting the first day in college always comes with a mix of feelings, especially when you’re away from home. For new grads, starting a new independent college life might seem exciting at first, but the transition can be hard. Oftentimes, moving in and adapting to new things can be overwhelming and trigger stress.