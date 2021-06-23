Job vacancy: Leadership Giving Officers needed at Phoenix Rescue Mission

Goumbik/Pixabay

PHOENIX, AZ — Two major roles of Leadership Giving Officers are in vacancy and need of candidates as soon as possible.

The officer will report to the Senior Director of Leadership Giving and will be able to aim their focus fully on portfolio and relationship building.

These roles are for professionals with working experience and a true passion for fundraising and meeting with donors. The Leadership Giving Officer will be focusing on creating and growing a portfolio of donors with a major giving capacity of $25,000 over multiple years.

The responsibilities:

Bring in authentic and passionate fundraising leadership

Responsible for the direction and production of donor prospects, including major gifts and foundation/corporate giving, as well as cooperate with prospect research and analytics

Help in the development and implementation of professional processes in all areas related to leadership, take part in building the “new culture” at work

Reach top performance measured by the number of visits, successfully assigned prospects, timely tasks, and superlative stewardship

Open to ongoing management and supervision tasks, including portfolio assignment, performance evaluation, and development

Requirements:

A credible Christian witness and someone who reflects Christ in character and actions

A bachelor's degree from a recognized college or university and/or a combination of education and experience

Good resume in working collaboratively and positively with other fundraising staff and success in relationship building with strategic professional

A history of success in leading fundraising activities and creating a culture of philanthropy

Have a passion and talent for building and maintaining professional relationships

Knowledge of non-profit governance, organizational administration, and Biblically-inspired relationship building and staff interaction in a nonprofit environment

An ability to keep matters confidential and to demonstrate honesty, loyalty, and respect

A strong and demonstrable skill set to efficiently implement multiple projects and activities with various deadlines simultaneously

The ability to thrive in a consultative, diverse, inclusive, and dynamic environment

Digital fluency with a comfort level with back-end development technology solutions

Send your application to https://b.recruitology.com/beacon/click/ktz12dsiyhfno5gt5zas1oqkcqk03h/.

