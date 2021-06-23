Authorities identified 50-year-old Tracy Qingwen Ma who was injured in a hit-and-run crash (San Francisco, CA)

Authorities released the name of 50-year-old Tracy Qingwen Ma from Fremont, as the woman who was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood.

According to reports, the woman was leaving for home after a working shift at a hotel in the area, according to a family member. The victim’s son reported that his mother was hit by a vehicle at around 5 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Beach Street and Columbus Avenue. Initially, police reported that the victim was in serious condition.

On Tuesday, San Francisco police mentioned that her condition has improved and she is now listed in non-life-threatening status. Bystanders informed that Ma entered the crosswalk, got hit by the vehicle, and landed more than 20 feet away. The suspect and vehicle escaped from the scene after the accident. Officials also believe that the vehicle’s occupant or occupants may have been involved in auto burglaries in the area before the hit-and-run collision.

An investigation is underway.

June 23, 2021