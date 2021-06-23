Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota Man Charged with Murdering Ex-Wife 4 Days after She Remarried

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 10 days ago

Minnesota Man Charged with Murdering Ex-Wife 4 Days after She Remarried

On Tuesday, a Minnesota man was charged with the murder of his ex-wife who had remarried four days earlier.

Lauri Deatherage, 48, was found dead inside her Robbinsdale home last week. Robert McCloud, 64, has been charged with murder in the second degree.

Approximately three years ago, Lauri Deatherage finalized her divorce from McCloud. After marrying Billy Deatherage last week, she had plans to leave Minnesota.

According to McCloud, she was lying in bed as he stood over her. Since he thought she was going to call 911, he shot her as soon as she grabbed a phone.

Before killing his ex, McCloud sent flash drives to family members. "That hillbilly" was not going to get all his stuff and her, the complaint said. McCloud admitted that he was planning on killing himself and knew it was wrong to get involved with his ex-wife.

Portsmouth, OH
