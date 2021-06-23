Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Earnings Preview: BlackBerry

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, June 24. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting BlackBerry's loss per share to be near $0.05 on sales of $171.25 million. In the same quarter last year, BlackBerry announced EPS of $0.02 on revenue of $214.00 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 350.0%. Sales would be down 19.98% from the year-ago period. BlackBerry's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020

EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.01 0.02 -0.01

EPS Actual 0.03 0.02 0.11 0.02

Revenue Estimate 245.11 M 219.72 M 237.95 M 216.80 M

Revenue Actual 215.00 M 224.00 M 266.00 M 214.00 M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ynPw9_0aczQoZQ00

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of BlackBerry are up 174.18%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. BlackBerry is scheduled to hold the call at 17:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.

Community Policy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
54K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry#Eps#Blackberry#17 30 00 Et
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.55). eHealth posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 971.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FlexShopper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 million, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.24. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Carlisle Companies Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the conglomerate will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-$29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion.Jabil also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.250-$1.450 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.43 billion. Greif reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.87 Million

Analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will announce sales of $104.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.01 million and the lowest is $104.60 million. Perion Network posted sales of $60.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 216,358 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,358 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Tenaris worth $22,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.600-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-$788 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.28 million.Elastic also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.100 EPS.
MarketsBenzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 2

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he likes Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) a lot. Kourtney Gibson wants to buy SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI). Shannon Saccocia said Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is a great way to get international exposure in the staples sector. She is a buyer.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.950-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.20.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$4.04 EPS Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report earnings per share of $4.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.35. Cummins posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will post $122.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.40 million and the highest is $124.91 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $91.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock moved upwards by 9.34% to $1.17 during Friday’s after-market session. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs’s trading volume hit 1.0 million shares by close, accounting for 12.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $182.7 million. Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC)...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.24). TPI Composites reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
StocksBenzinga

Microsoft And Apple Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following better-than-expected jobless claims, which lifted recovery sentiment to start off July. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.46% to $347.94. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 1.15% to $358.64. The SPDR S&P 500...
StocksBenzinga

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Walmart And VF Corp

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) on Friday. Walmart was trading at $139.80 when a trader stepped in and bought 11,800 contracts of the July 9 expiry, $145 calls. Najarian followed the trade and he is expecting to hold it for 4 days.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Cloudera reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.