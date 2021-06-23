Cancel
FedEx's Earnings: A Preview

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, June 24. Here is Benzinga's look at FedEx's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on FedEx management projections, analysts predict EPS of $4.99 on revenue of $21.51 billion. In the same quarter last year, FedEx reported EPS of $2.53 on revenue of $17.40 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 97.23% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 23.62% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 3.24 4.01 2.69 1.52

EPS Actual 3.47 4.83 4.87 2.53

Revenue Estimate 19.96 B 19.46 B 17.55 B 16.49 B

Revenue Actual 21.51 B 20.56 B 19.32 B 17.40 B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HU7Dw_0aczQhOL00

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 118.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. FedEx is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
