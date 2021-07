Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; IHS Markit Earnings Beat Views

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.14% to 33,991.54 while the NASDAQ rose 0.38% to 14,307.88. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.19% to 4,254.30.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,566,050 cases with around 602,460 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,028,700 cases and 390,660 deaths, while Brazil reported over 18,054,650 COVID-19 cases with 504,710 deaths. In total, there were at least 179,199,020 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,883,480 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares rose by 1.8% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN), up 8%, and SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM), up 9%.

In trading on Wednesday, utilities shares fell 0.9%.

Top Headline

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) reported upbeat results for its second quarter.

IHS Markit reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.81 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $0.80 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $1.18 billion, versus expectations of $1.13 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares shot up 63% to $7.31 after the company reported topline Phase 2 bone mineral density data for EB613.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) got a boost, shooting 25% to $5.12. Hearing Brookline Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $26 price target.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) shares were also up, gaining 22% to $20.02.

Equities Trading DOWN

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) shares tumbled 32% to $6.67 after the company announced initial data from its Phase 2a ReGAtta study of GEM103 in patients with secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Shares of Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) were down 27% to $11.92. ALFI shares jumped 108% on Tuesday after the company announced a $2 million buyback.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) was down, falling 23% to $5.39. Torchlight Energy Resources shares dipped around 30% on Tuesday after the company announced an amendment to its At-The-Market offering deal with Roth Capital. The offering was raised from $100 million to $250 million.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7% to $73.35, while gold traded up 0.3% to $1,783.10.

Silver traded up 0.5% Wednesday to $25.995 while copper rose 0.8% to $4.2640.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 dropped 0.4%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.4% and the German DAX 30 dropped 0.7%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, French CAC 40 fell 0.6% and Italy’s FTSE MIB fell 0.6%.

The IHS Markit Eurozone manufacturing PMI came in unchanged at 63.1 in June, while services PMI climbed to 58.0 in June. Germany’s composite PMI increased to 60.4 in June, recording its strongest reading since March 2011. French composite PMI increased to 57.1 in June from 57 in May.

Economics

The current account deficit increased to $195.7 billion in the first quarter from a revised $175.1 billion gap in the earlier period.

The IHS Markit services PMI slipped to 64.8 in June from 70.4 in the previous month, while manufacturing PMI rose to 62.6 in June from 62.1 in May.

Sales of new single family houses dropped 5.9% to an annualized rate of 769,000 in May.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is scheduled for released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Raphael Bostic, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta president will speak at 11:10 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren is set to speak at 4:30 p.m. ET.