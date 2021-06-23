Letting Digital Drive Young Member Adoption

Scientific and academic opinion leaders have major impacts on creating initial awareness and establishing treatment narratives, but don't typically drive product adoption amongst Healthcare Provider communities. Ultimately, this creates a limited view of leadership in the traditional world of Key Opinion Leaders and does not paint the full picture needed to make decisions for your brand. The reality is that change in uptake is driven by regional and local clinical practice leaders – those who other HCPs trust and seek guidance from. However, these clinical leaders can often go unidentified, as they are not the prominent leaders who speak at conferences or hold leadership roles at major institutions; instead, they are the local, peer-to-peer advisors that are recognized and trusted in regional HCP communities, thus garnering the phrase, "hidden clinical leaders." Uncovering these "hidden" leaders can be challenging, but it can be extraordinarily impactful for promoting new and innovative treatments.