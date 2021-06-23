Letting Digital Drive Young Member Adoption
The importance of digital banking has accelerated in the past 15 months. According to research from BAI, 62% of millennials and 61% of Generation Z indicated “they would switch their primary account for a better digital experience” in 2020, an increase from 47% and 54% respectively in 2019. This demonstrates how the COVID-19 pandemic fueled a push toward digital adoption that would have otherwise taken three to five years to achieve. Members began using these tools to bank, and now have become accustomed to them – even preferring them – to the traditional branch in some cases.www.cutimes.com