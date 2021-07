Los Angeles is the destination city for loft buyers and renters. People are taking the work from anywhere option to set themselves up in new and interesting areas. One new transplant says, “I was sitting at my desk thinking I could do my job from anywhere. Why not someplace with a great climate and a pool?” Be it Downtown Los Angeles and rapidly developing areas like Hollywood. Relocation to the newest available addresses kicked off earlier this Spring and does not show any signs of slowing down. “Everything I like to do is here. It’s here and so much bigger, more mountains, more oceans, more city.” #LARelocation.