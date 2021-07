Ahold Delhaize USA moves closer to full self-distribution

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zaandam, the Netherlands, June 29, 2021 "“ Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 254,514 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from June 21, 2021 up to and including June 25, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 24.75 per share for a total consideration of € 6.3 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 20,905,604 common shares for a total consideration of € 483.4 million.