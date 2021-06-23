Cancel
Ahold Delhaize USA moves closer to full self-distribution

By Russell Redman
Supermarket News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the halfway point of a three-year supply chain transformation, Ahold Delhaize USA expects more than 85% of its distribution network to be self-managed by the close of 2022. ADUSA Supply Chain, the distribution arm of Ahold Delhaize USA, said Wednesday that it will convert five more distribution centers to self-management next year. That will raise the total number of integrated self-distribution facilities to 25, up from 15 when the $480 million plan was announced in December 2019.

www.supermarketnews.com
