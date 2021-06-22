Is Education Doing Favors For Your Dating Life?
At GCU, we know that many of our students find sparks among their GCU classmates, connecting over shared classes, group projects or on-campus events. Still, we know that different education levels and intellectual perspectives can make or break a relationship right from the start. We’ve heard of dates being intellectually snobby, empty-headed and just about everything in between. And now, as in-person dating resumes in 2021, we were curious to see how intellectual compatibility will impact the fate of new relationships.www.gcu.edu