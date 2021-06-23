Cancel
A Preview Of CalAmp's Earnings

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, June 24. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to CalAmp's Q1 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.07 and sales around $80.25 million. In the same quarter last year, CalAmp reported EPS of $0.02 on revenue of $80.22 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 250.0%. Sales would be up 0.04% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020

EPS Estimate 0.05 0.02 0 -0.05

EPS Actual 0.14 0.07 -0.03 0.02

Revenue Estimate 83.68 M 82.98 M 76.84 M 75.29 M

Revenue Actual 81.95 M 88.01 M 83.54 M 80.22 M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHSbn_0aczPpF800

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 80.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CalAmp is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.

Benzinga

Benzinga

