Cleveland Indians: 3 years later, Tribe stole Josh Donaldson from Toronto

Cleveland Indians reliever Emmanuel Clase making case for Rookie of the Year. On December 15, 2019 the Cleveland Indians sent Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers for a relief pitcher prospect named Emmanuel Clase. For Clase, it was the second time within two seasons he was traded after being sent from San Diego to Texas in 2018 as a player to be named later. Normally a prospect being dealt twice early in their career is a red flag, but for Clase he was just getting to the right place.