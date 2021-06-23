Cleveland Indians: 3 years later, Tribe stole Josh Donaldson from Toronto
3 years later, Cleveland Indians stole Josh Donaldson from Toronto. In sports there’s a three-year time table that is often talked about for evaluating moves, specifically ones that involve prospects or the draft. For the Cleveland Indians, three years ago consisted of a game of musical chairs among third basemen within the club. Prospect Gio Urshela was moved to Toronto in May for a player to be named later or cash only to later be replaced by former MVP and fellow Blue Jay Josh Donaldson in August.awaybackgone.com