Cleveland Indians: 3 years later, Tribe stole Josh Donaldson from Toronto

By Kyle Edmond
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 years later, Cleveland Indians stole Josh Donaldson from Toronto. In sports there’s a three-year time table that is often talked about for evaluating moves, specifically ones that involve prospects or the draft. For the Cleveland Indians, three years ago consisted of a game of musical chairs among third basemen within the club. Prospect Gio Urshela was moved to Toronto in May for a player to be named later or cash only to later be replaced by former MVP and fellow Blue Jay Josh Donaldson in August.

