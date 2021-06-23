Editorial: Supreme Court warning to NCAA a welcome first step

The NCAA is an empire built on a loophole the size of a postage stamp. Every palatial college sports stadium or athletic facility across the nation has its foundation built on the concept of amateurism, which legally establishes that because college players are “student-athletes,” they aren’t entitled to financial compensation beyond the value of their scholarship. If you invented something resembling how college football currently operates today, it would instantly be ruled illegal. (And, of course, considered unethical.) But college football has existed in its current form for more than 100 years and a lot of people like it, so the NCAA’s brand of amateurism remains largely unchanged despite so many legal challenges.