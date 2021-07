Today, Tedeschi Trucks Band share “Tell The Truth,” their latest live performance from Layla Revisited (Live At LOCKN’), a historic, one-off live recording of the seminal Derek & The Dominos album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, performed in its entirety with special guest Trey Anastasio. With gut-punch vocals from Susan Tedeschi and break-neck backing from the 14-piece band (including guitarist and frequent collaborator Doyle Bramhall II), this recording features dueling guitar solos from Derek Trucks and Phish’s Trey Anastasio that weave masterfully in and out of one another while building to a breathtaking crescendo, ultimately fusing into a single, fiery riff.