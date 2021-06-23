Cancel
NFL

New York Giants LB Tae Crowder is Living and Sharing the Dream

By Patricia Traina
 10 days ago
New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder isn’t the first professional athlete to preach the importance of hard work and perseverance to anyone he comes across.

But when those words come from a man who has the unique distinction of being Mr. Irrelevant in the annual NFL Draft, such as what Crowder was in 2020, those words kind of take on a whole new meaning.

That’s because when it has come to Mr. Irrelevant and the Giants, the titleholder hasn’t exactly had resounding success in establishing continuity and carving a niche for himself.

The 6’3”, 235-pound Crowder, out of the University of Georgia, so far has been on the right track to change that luck and become one of the most productive Mr. Irrelevants to wear a Giants uniform.

According to Pro Football Focus, Crowder started six out of 10 games played last year, racking up 40 tackles (including 18 stops), six quarterback pressures, and a pass breakup.

And at his recent football day camp for youngsters back in his home state of Georgia, Crowder relished the opportunity to share his story with the campers.

Giants linebacker Tae Crowder poses with the young campers who attended his recent one-day football youth camp in Georgia. Joe Koezly and IFA

“I try to lead by example,” Crowder said during an interview with the LockedOn Giants podcast. “I try to lead by putting my story out there, my whole journey Mr. Irrelevant itself just shows you can do, you can do what you want to do if you put your mind to it.”

Crowder said the experience was not only rewarding for him because he was able to give back to his community, but it reminded him that dreams could indeed come true if one is devoted and focused on making them happen.

“That's probably one of my biggest moments, just being out there and being just like, ‘Dang. I remember when I was at camp like this,’” he said.

“It was awesome, being out there on the field with the kids seeing them so happy and running around and enjoying it. That’s what you want to see, the kids having fun and working hard.”

For more from Tae Crowder, including his thoughts about the Giants defense in Year 2 under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, new teammate Azeez Ojulari and the direction of the Giants, check out the latest LockedOn Giants podcast, below.

