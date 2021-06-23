Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Pamela Long and Keely Williams talk BET Presents The Encore

fox5atlanta.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePamela Long from Total and Keely Williams from 3LW and the Cheetah Girls discuss BET Presents The Encore and their experience. BET Presents The Encore airs Wednesday nights on BET and BET Her.

www.fox5atlanta.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Encore#Bet Her
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesthefocus.news

Fans ask 'Is Nick leaving The Young and the Restless' after misleading episode spoiler

The Young and the Restless is one of America’s most popular soap operas, having been on air since 1973. Over the past twenty-five years, the Y&R characters have grown near and dear to viewers across the States. It’s understandable that attachment would grow, given that fans tune in to watch the characters day in, day out. So, when the time comes for a cast member to move on, the fanbase can be hit hard.
Weight Lossthatgrapejuice.net

Traci Braxton Sparks Concern After Dramatic Weight Loss

Singer-turned-reality star Traci Braxton has made no secret of her battles with weight over the years as documented by her own commentary on the hit WeTV reality show, ‘Braxton Family Values.’. However, after the 50-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to unveil photos that demonstrated a dramatic weight loss,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Dee Jay Daniels Tumultuous Life after 'the Hughleys' Involved Beating Murder Charge & Getting Face Tattoos after Struggling to Land Roles

Former actor Dee Jay Daniels, who shot to stardom as Michael Hughley on “The Hughleys,” has had a very challenging life ever since the show ended. In the late 90s, actor and comedian DL Hughley took over the entertainment scene with his sitcom “The Hughleys,” which chronicled the lives of a Black family moving from the inner city to suburban Los Angeles.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Fox News

‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy on blossoming romance with ‘Happy Days’ actress Linda Purl: 'I am stunned'

When Patrick Duffy lost his wife of 43 years in 2017, the "Dallas" star didn’t expect to find love again – but that changed when he met Linda Purl. The couple, who hit it off late last year during a group text chat, enjoyed a slow courtship, or what the "Happy Days" actress described as "a very Victorian process" where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.
Musicrespect-mag.com

BET Awards 2021 Presents Top Honors

BET honored an incredible and inspiring lineup of artists, entertainers and cultural icons across more than 20 categories at The “BET AWARDS” 2021. The iconic show, hosted by Academy Award®-nominated and Golden Globe®-winning actor, filmmaker, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson, aired live at 8 pm ET/PT on BET on Sunday, June 27, 2021 with a fully vaccinated audience. This year’s extraordinary show highlighted the absolute best in entertainment and culture with stunning performances and appearances by the biggest names across television, film, and music.
Baltimore, MDmdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘Talk Radio’ presented by Vagabond Players, Inc.

“Talk Radio” is a 1987 Pulitzer Prize-nominated play written by Eric Bogosian and based on a concept by Bogosian and Tad Savinar. You can tell it’s 1987 because people are still smoking in their workplaces. The costumes well-represent the era — I believe I had an identical skirt to Linda’s (Lauren Jackson). But the story plays just as fresh in 2021 as it did then. Vagabond Players have done a chillingly excellent job of staging it.
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.
Ukiah, CAUkiah Daily Journal

The Art of Friendship: Ukiah museum to present virtual talk on photographers’ adventures

On Thursday, June 24, from 7 to 8:15 p.m., the Grace Hudson Museum will present a virtual program, “Friendship, a Dumpster, & Those Darned Postcards.” The program features three presenters – Warner Graves, Ronald May, and Steve Lech – who have contributed to the book “Postcards from Mecca: The California Desert Photographs of Susie Keef Smith and Lula Mae Graves, 1916-1936.”
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Batman: The Long Halloween Writer Talks Modernizing the Story

It's now been a monumental 25 years since Jeph Loeb, and Tim Sale published the comic series Batman: The Long Halloween, and all these years later, it's still deemed popular enough to get retold as an animated film. Batman: The Long Halloween has now been adapted as a two-part, DC...