Why People Think Ronnie Magro Died (Even Though he Didn’t)

Everyone remembers when “Jersey Shore,” became famous. It was back in the early 2000s when low-rise jeans and too much makeup and big hair were just beginning to go out of style (and could not get there fast enough). It was back in the days of gym, tan, laundry (or GTL), and everyone was hooked. No one went by a real name. Everyone had a nickname, and we still don’t know if we could name anyone by their real name, but Ronnie Magro was one of the many young men who became famous thanks to the show. However, there have been some very ugly rumors as of late, and those rumors are all depicting the untimely death of Ronnie Magro. The good news for him – and his fans – is that the death rumors are all a hoax. He is alive and well, and we can tell you why people thought he passed.