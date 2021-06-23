600 brands, world class restaurants and a Cheval Blanc hotel – LVMH’s billion dollar departmental store La Samaritaine has re-opened in Paris after 16 years.
Throwing luxury connoisseurs in a frenzy is the news of the historic La Samaritaine department store’s reopening in Paris after a 16-year overhaul. The novel edifice features a new undulating glass facade following an extensive renovation along with several other additions. The ambitious transformation was headed by a dream team...luxurylaunches.com