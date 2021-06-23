600 brands, world class restaurants and a Cheval Blanc hotel – LVMH’s billion dollar departmental store La Samaritaine has re-opened in Paris after 16 years.

"The greenest building is the one already standing" is a Treehugger mantra, and we often refer to a graph made by the World Green Building Council that lays out the greenest strategies for building, starting with "build nothing-explore alternatives" with the second-best strategy being "build Less-maximize use of existing assets." And existing assets have never been maximized and less has never been more than in the renovation and reinvention of La Samaritaine department store in Paris.