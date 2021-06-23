Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

600 brands, world class restaurants and a Cheval Blanc hotel – LVMH’s billion dollar departmental store La Samaritaine has re-opened in Paris after 16 years.

By Ekta Joshi
luxurylaunches.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrowing luxury connoisseurs in a frenzy is the news of the historic La Samaritaine department store’s reopening in Paris after a 16-year overhaul. The novel edifice features a new undulating glass facade following an extensive renovation along with several other additions. The ambitious transformation was headed by a dream team...

luxurylaunches.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Arnault
Person
Peter Marino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lvmh#Restaurants#Blanc#Lvmh#Japanese#Sanaa#French#American#Parisians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Activists spray black paint over Arnault's La Samaritaine store

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - Activists from social justice organisation Attac on Saturday unfurled a giant banner over the headquarters of French luxury group LVMH and sprayed black paint on the storefront of its newly revamped La Samaritaine department store in Paris to protest the growing inequality during the pandemic.
Restaurants247wallst.com

The World’s Oldest Bars and Restaurants (That Are Still Open)

The average lifespan of an independent restaurant in America is said to be somewhere between three and five years. Some last a lot longer than that, but longevity isn’t the same thing as eternal life. Unfortunately, many venerable eating places, in this country and abroad, have given up the ghost...
EconomyTree Hugger

La Samaritaine Department Store in Paris Is Gloriously Restored

"The greenest building is the one already standing" is a Treehugger mantra, and we often refer to a graph made by the World Green Building Council that lays out the greenest strategies for building, starting with "build nothing-explore alternatives" with the second-best strategy being "build Less-maximize use of existing assets." And existing assets have never been maximized and less has never been more than in the renovation and reinvention of La Samaritaine department store in Paris.
IndustryTravelDailyNews.com

World’s top hotel brands lose nearly $23 billion in brand value

As holidays are cancelled and people are instructed to work from home, the hospitality sector has reached an almost complete standstill both from tourism, as well as corporate travel. As a result, the total value of the top 50 most valuable hotel brands has decreased 33% year-on-year, down from US$70.2 billion in 2020 to US$47.4 billion in 2021, according to the latest Brand Finance Hotels 50 2021 report.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

LVMH Bets On Exclusivity, Parisian Gastronomy And French Heritage As La Samaritaine Opens

Finally, the wait is over. La Samaritaine, the LVMH-owned historic department store, will reopen to the public on June 23rd. Parisians who have witnessed the construction on the aptly named Rue de la Monnaie near the Seine over the past 16 years will surely be awed by the massive, roughly 20,000-square-meter complex housing the newly reimagined flagship of the 151-years-old store. The experience aims—and achieves—to give customers a unique dining, shopping and cultural experience.
WorldInternational Business Times

Paris's 'Legendary' Samaritaine Shopping Temple Shows Off Revamp

Crowds swarmed the iconic Samaritaine department store Wednesday as the doyenne of Paris shopping emporiums threw an opening party after a 16-year renovation, eager to discover -- or rediscover -- the Art Nouveau landmark. Newsboys and girls sporting yellow gatsby caps greeted visitors waiting to get in, while passers-by took...
LifestylePosted by
CNN

LVMH opens $894 million luxury shopping destination in Paris

A historic 19th century landmark, forced to fade into the background along the banks of the river Seine in Paris for 16 years, has been brought out of hibernation and resurrected as a new all-in-one shopping, dining and tourist destination. Part luxury department store, part hotel and promising to feature...
LifestylePosted by
Vogue Magazine

In Paris, La Samaritaine Is Ready for Its Selfie

A century and a half after its founding by the self-made merchant Ernest Cognacq and his wife Marie-Louise Jaÿ, the second-oldest department store in Paris is ready for her close-up. And not only is she going to launch a zillion selfies, it only gets more experiential from there. Imagine, say,...
BusinessDezeen

SANAA's overhaul of La Samaritaine department store opens in Paris

The historic La Samaritaine department store has reopened in Paris with a new undulating glass facade following an extensive renovation led by Pritzker Prize-winning studio SANAA. Commissioned by the owners, French luxury goods company LVMH, the overhaul transformed the store on the banks of the River Seine following its closure...
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Dual-Branded IHG Hotel Opens in Nice, France

IHG Hotels & Resorts is growing its Premium & Essentials Collections in France with two new hotel openings in partnership with HPVA HOTELS. Crowne Plaza Nice - Grand Arenas and Holiday Inn Express Nice – Grand Arenas are the new openings of the hospitality brand. Located on the stunning French...
BusinessNew York Post

Neiman Marcus weighs possible sale of Bergdorf Goodman

Bergdorf Goodman is exploring a potential sale — and one possible outcome is that it moves to a surprising address nearby, The Post has learned. Neiman Marcus, which has owned the storied Fifth Avenue luxury mecca since 1972, has been interviewing bankers, including for a possible sale, in a bid to raise cash after emerging from bankruptcy in September, sources told The Post.