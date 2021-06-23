Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Plans to Honor New York Giants Super Bowl XLVI Team's Anniversary Revealed

By Patricia Traina
Posted by 
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FwdM_0aczP4Ha00

As first mentioned by former punter Steve Weatherford on Monday's edition of the LockedOn Giants podcast, the New York Giants are planning a season-long celebration to honor the team's 2011 Super Bowl (XLVI) championship team.

The Giants have released some additional details of those plans, including a limited-edition merchandise line in collaboration with Carl Banks and the STARTER brand and featuring the newly unveiled 10th-anniversary logo (see below) that are now available for purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WkfMi_0aczP4Ha00

There will also be a reunion weekend, set for the team's October 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Members of the 2011 Super Bowl team will be in attendance for special pre-game and halftime ceremonies and a video tribute that weekend.

The team is also producing a special eight-part podcast series called "All in NYG," the team's battle cry from that season, which will feature members of that team and their memories from that season.

"Winning Super Bowl XLVI was an incredible achievement in our franchise's history," team president and CEO John Mara said in a statement released by the team.

"We look forward to recognizing that historic season with the enthusiastic support of our fans, and the players, coaches and staff who dedicated so much that season to help us reach our ultimate goal of winning a championship."

More from Giants Country

Be sure to keep it locked on Giants Country all the time!

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
30
Followers
379
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Banks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Xlvi#The New York Giants#American Football#Lockedon Giants#The Los Angeles Rams#Giants Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
New York Giants
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: James Bradberry’s contract named the best on the team

The New York Giants made a great move in signing James Bradberry, and the league is recognizing that leading up to Bradberry’s second season with the organization. Bradberry made headlines this week already when he made the PFF top 50 players list. But there’s another list from the same outlet that Bradberry made it on, and it has to do with contracts rather than raw talent.
NFLPosted by
UPI News

Super Bowl-winning QB Eli Manning rejoins New York Giants organization

June 21 (UPI) -- New York Giants great Eli Manning, who guided the franchise to two Super Bowl championships, is officially back with the organization in a business operations and fan engagement role. In a statement released Monday, the Giants said Manning also will work on original content development, which...
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants: Predicting 2021’s dark horse defensive player

The New York Giants will likely come into 2021 with a better defense than they had in 2020. While more of the focus has gone to improving the offense, there have been some good additions to the defense and we can expect more from defensive coordinator Patrick Graham now that the Giants are no longer working with an entirely new staff.
NFLYardbarker

What the 2021 Giants Can Learn from the 2011 Super Bowl Team

Ever since walking in the door, Giants head coach Joe Judge has been all about building a strong culture that’s ripe with leadership and opportunity for those willing to put in the time and effort to contribute to what the organization is trying to build. And as if Judge needed...
NFL247Sports

Eli Manning rejoins New York Giants in business operations role; team to retire No. 10

Eli Manning is back with the New York Giants organization in a new role after his retirement in 2019. The Giants announced Monday that he has rejoined the organization in a business operations and fan engagement role. The team also revealed that on September 26 when the Giants host the Atlanta Falcons, Manning will have his No. 10 jersey retired and be inducted into the team’s ring of honor.
NFLYardbarker

The New York Giants might have one of the NFL’s most elite cornerback duos in 2021

The New York Giants had one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2020. The Giants’ defense ranked ninth in the NFL in points allowed and twelfth in yards allowed. What looked like arguably the team’s biggest weakness heading into the season became its biggest strength by year’s end. The Giants’ secondary saw some standout performances that made it one of the best units in the league last season.
NFLYardbarker

What Freddie Kitchens’s promotion means for the New York Giants’ offense in 2021

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge made some key changes to his coaching staff this offseason. When Judge was hired in the 2020 offseason, he built a strong coaching staff that featured many former head coaches in assistant coaching roles. One of those former head coaches was Freddie Kitchens, Judge hired him as the tight ends coach.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants: Ranking the quarterbacks in the NFC East

Last season, the NFC East was one of the worst divisions in football, as the New York Giants barely missed the playoffs as a six-win team. The Washington Football Team secured the division with seven wins, a 0.438 victory percentage, barely scoring more points than they allowed. They were the only team in the NFC East who had a positive net point margin with +6, as the Giants landed at -77.
NFLchatsports.com

Is this NY Giants’ addition New York’s make or break player in 2021?

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (Image via The Record) Kenny Golladay was the NY Giants’ marquee addition this offseason, but will the wide receiver’s success define New York’s 2021 season?. What is a “make or break” player? Simply defined does this player hold the fate of their team...
NFLYardbarker

The New York Giants have the secondary to shut down NFC East’s loaded groups of WRs

The New York Giants defense was a top-ten unit in the NFL last season. New York’s prominent defense was led by cornerback James Bradberry, defensive linemen Leonard Williams, linebacker Blake Martinez, among other formidable defenders. The real strength of the Giants’ defensive unit, though, was its secondary. James Bradberry, Logan...
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Tiki Barber speaks on Saquon Barkley’s challenges

All eyes are on New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley this season. Not just Giants fans, but fans around the league in general are curious to see if Barkley will get back to his rookie season heights coming off a season taken away by injury. By all accounts, things have been going well so far with Barkley’s recovery. But until we see the player on the field, we can’t make a judgement for sure about how his season will go.
NFLchatsports.com

CBS Sports trash Joe Judge in NFL head coach rankings

The New York Giants ended up finishing last season with a 6-10 record, but got better as the season went on and it was clear to anyone who followed Big Blue that head coach Joe Judge has them headed in the right direction. Despite the fact that the Giants seem...
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: New footage shows off Saquon Barkley’s recovery

The prediction all offseason has been that New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will be back week one, and it looks like that’s on track. It’s been a while since we’ve gotten to see some hard evidence of Barkley’s progress, but a new video from his Instagram page gives new insight on how his recovery process is going.