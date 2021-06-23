Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

This New York Giants Player Predicted as Potential Biggest Disappoint in 2021

By Patricia Traina
Posted by 
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 10 days ago

A week after naming rookie receiver Kadarius Toney as the Giants’ potential biggest off-season regret, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report is back with another gloom-and-doom prediction for the former Florida receiver, nominating him as the Giants one player who could disappoint in 2021.

Knox, in naming some successful receivers who exploded onto the scene as rookies, such as Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf and Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson theorizes:

Those expecting New York Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney to be an instant difference-maker in the level of Metcalf or Jefferson could be disappointed. The Florida product has undeniable speed, but he's extremely raw as a route-runner.

Toney may primarily be a gadget player early in his career, and while there's value in that, many New York fans may be disappointed that he isn't an instant 1,000-yard pass-catcher.

The Giants once had a rookie receiver, Odell Beckham Jr, who, for a time, was the center of their world.

The problem is opponents knew it, and they very easily figured out ways to stop Beckham and force the Giants to beat them in other ways.

Current Giants head coach Joe Judge, who comes from the schools of Saban and Belichick, realizes that a team cannot put all their eggs in one basket for an offense to be successful, that the team has to play matchup football.

That means there is less likely to be a dependence on a single player, be it a receiver or a running back, and more emphasis on exploiting the opponent’s weakest link with a different player every week.

What does all this have to do with Toney? To suggest that if he doesn’t hit 1,000 yards receiving means he’d be a disappointment is shortsighted because that’s not how this Giants offense operates under the current coaching staff.

Toney, remember, is likely going to share some of the slot snaps with Sterling Shepard, the incumbent.

And if offensive coordinator Jason Garrett comes up with other ways to make use of Toney’s gifts, such as having him run a few gadget plays, then so what? Isn’t this game all about individual contributions which may or may not come from outside-the-box thinking?

And this argument about Toney being a raw route runner doesn’t hold water. Toney is going to be coached up by Giants receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, who, by the way, helped Darius Slayton sand off some of the rough spots in his route running to where Slayton made a nice impact as a rookie.

However, the most significant counterargument against Knox’s prediction is that the Giants aren’t going to feature one specific player every week in the passing game.

The Giants, remember, have Toney, Shepard, Darius Slayton, Kenny Golladay, Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, and Saquon Barkley as receiving options.

That’s a lot of pass targets for quarterback Daniel Jones, and again, if you remember the Giants’ core philosophy about not consistently homing in on one specific guy every week, you just can’t expect all of them to put up monster numbers.

And if they all don’t hit the 1,000-yard receiving mark, that doesn’t mean they are disappointments, not so long as the Giants post a few more W’s, which is the most important number at the end of the day.

More from Giants Country

Be sure to keep it locked on Giants Country all the time!

Community Policy
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
30
Followers
379
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sterling Shepard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#This New York Giants#Bleacher Report#W#Giants Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

How the New York Giants can maximize Kadarius Toney in 2021

When the New York Giants traded back in the 2021 NFL draft and landed Kadarius Toney at 20th overall, most were perplexed at the simple fact that general manager Dave Gettleman managed to execute an improbable deal. The Giants added another first-round pick for the 2022 draft, courtesy of the Chicago Bears, but they also managed to grab an offensive weapon in Toney, who offers a unique blend of agility and play-making ability to an offense that ranked last in yards after the catch last year.
NFLYardbarker

New York Giants' Most Memorable Victories Against 2021 Opponents

The 2021 NFL schedule is set in stone. While the Giants will play their usual division rivals twice, they’ll also see the Rams, Bears, Dolphins, and each team from both the NFC South and AFC West. There have been plenty of memorable victories against all of these opponents, but these,...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

OG Will Hernandez: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

The Giants made a concerted effort to improve their rushing attack in the 2018 draft when they spent the second overall pick on Saquon Barkley and the 34th selection on UTEP guard Will Hernandez. The Giants were able to see their efforts manifest themselves on the football field in 2018,...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - OL Kyle Murphy

Perhaps no young player on the Giants roster (other than the draft picks) has generated more of a buzz among fans than offensive lineman Kyle Murphy, who signed as an undrafted free agent out of Rhode Island last year. Murphy wasn't just another undrafted free agent offensive lineman/camp fodder. This...
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants: Why Andrew Thomas is a breakout candidate in 2021

The New York Giants invested a plethora of assets into their offensive line last offseason. However, these investments have yet to pay off as the Giants possess one of the NFL’s worst offensive lines. The New York Giants’ pass-block win rate in 2020, according to ESPN, ranked dead-last in the NFL at 46%. Their run-block win rate ranked 18th at 70%, which is about average or slightly below.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Mailbag: Early Summer Edition

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. Note: We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. Do you see Slayton or Toney getting more snaps early in the season with Shepard and Golladay in a 3 WR set? -- @EmpirePRMan.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants: James Bradberry’s contract named the best on the team

The New York Giants made a great move in signing James Bradberry, and the league is recognizing that leading up to Bradberry’s second season with the organization. Bradberry made headlines this week already when he made the PFF top 50 players list. But there’s another list from the same outlet that Bradberry made it on, and it has to do with contracts rather than raw talent.
NFLYardbarker

Three More-Realistic Off-season New York Giants Regrets

A recent Bleacher Report article suggested that the New York Giants' biggest off-season regret might very well be the drafting of receiver Kadarius Toney, whose rookie season has gotten off to a bumpy start due to circumstances that weren't necessarily in his control. But before the inscription on the Giants'...
chatsports.com

The New York Jets players best at avoiding penalties

Flags were thrown on 3,499 plays in the NFL throughout the 2020 season, with 2,989 of those being accepted for a total of 25,828 yards. That’s 14.7 miles’ worth of penalty flags, which is slightly longer than the driving distance between MetLife Stadium and the Barclays Center (13.2 miles). Penalties...
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants: One lowkey cornerback is making waves early in summer

The New York Giants completely upgraded their secondary this past off-season, signing Adoree Jackson to a three-year, $39 million deal. Pairing Jackson with James Bradberry should give the Giants an elite duo at cornerback, with two players capable of exposing mismatches with opposite strengths. However, quality depth is essential in...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants LB Tae Crowder is Living and Sharing the Dream

New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder isn’t the first professional athlete to preach the importance of hard work and perseverance to anyone he comes across. But when those words come from a man who has the unique distinction of being Mr. Irrelevant in the annual NFL Draft, such as what Crowder was in 2020, those words kind of take on a whole new meaning.
NFLamericanpeoplenews.com

Retired New York Giants punter Steve Weatherford writing a memoir

During his time with the New York Giants, Steve Weatherford was a fan favorite to say the least. But with his playing career now in the rearview mirror, Weatherford has moved on to a number of different things in recent years. Weatherford is active on social media and has parlayed...
MLBFosters Daily Democrat

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets odds, picks and prediction

The Atlanta Braves (35-37) conclude their four-game series with the New York Mets (37-31) Wednesday at Citi Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Braves vs. Mets odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Kyle Wright makes his second start of...
MLBHometownLife.com

Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees odds, picks and prediction

The Kansas City Royals (33-38) and New York Yankees (38-34) continue a three-game set at Yankee Stadium Wednesday. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Royals vs. Yankees odds with MLB picks and predictions. LHP Danny Duffy is the projected starting pitcher...
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants: Ranking the quarterbacks in the NFC East

Last season, the NFC East was one of the worst divisions in football, as the New York Giants barely missed the playoffs as a six-win team. The Washington Football Team secured the division with seven wins, a 0.438 victory percentage, barely scoring more points than they allowed. They were the only team in the NFC East who had a positive net point margin with +6, as the Giants landed at -77.