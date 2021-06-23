The 11 Best Foods Men Should Eat for Healthy Skin

We’ve all heard the expression, “You are what you eat,” and, in many ways, it’s true. After all, the foods we eat are broken down into the very nutrients that end up forming and repairing our cells and tissues and carrying out necessary processes in our bodies. Perhaps a more surprising, but true, modification of this adage could be, “your skin reflects what you eat.” That’s right — the health of your skin is a direct reflection of your gut health, which is affected by your dietary habits. Due to something called the gut-skin axis, the skin and the digestive tract are in constant communication and inextricably linked. The trillions of bacterial and fungal cells that reside in your gut microbiome digesting your food and providing immune protection by warding off pathogens keep your body and skin healthy.