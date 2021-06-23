Los Angeles Chargers: Asante Samuel Jr. a week one starter?

Anthony Lynn was a great leader for the Los Angeles Chargers. His players loved playing for him, and he was highly skilled at rallying the squad to play to the best of their abilities. Unfortunately, he was not exactly a great coach. Though he had a respectable record of 33-31, it can be argued that the immense amount of talent that the Chargers had played into his success. Questionable schemes from his coordinators and baffling crunchtime decisions on Lynn’s part became a blemish on his legacy. Lynn is a likeable coach, and shouldn’t have trouble finding a job elsewhere (though maybe not as a head coach). To replace him, the Chargers brought in former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. Staley, a 38-year-old defensive mastermind, is a new member to the wave of young genius head coaches. Though unproven, Chargers fans will be hopeful that he will take this talented team to greater heights. Here is the Chargers coaching staff preview.