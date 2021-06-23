Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Los Angeles Chargers: Asante Samuel Jr. a week one starter?

By Sayre Bedinger
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith such a massive impact in year one from quarterback Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers understandably have high expectations for the 2021 season. After somehow landing both offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. in the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, expectations should be high.

nflmocks.com
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

102K+
Followers
294K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pro Football Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

Los Angeles Chargers Coaching Staff Preview

Anthony Lynn was a great leader for the Los Angeles Chargers. His players loved playing for him, and he was highly skilled at rallying the squad to play to the best of their abilities. Unfortunately, he was not exactly a great coach. Though he had a respectable record of 33-31, it can be argued that the immense amount of talent that the Chargers had played into his success. Questionable schemes from his coordinators and baffling crunchtime decisions on Lynn’s part became a blemish on his legacy. Lynn is a likeable coach, and shouldn’t have trouble finding a job elsewhere (though maybe not as a head coach). To replace him, the Chargers brought in former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. Staley, a 38-year-old defensive mastermind, is a new member to the wave of young genius head coaches. Though unproven, Chargers fans will be hopeful that he will take this talented team to greater heights. Here is the Chargers coaching staff preview.
NFLPosted by
The Oregonian

Justin Herbert set to take on more responsibility for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021

Justin Herbert said it was hard at first to learn the new offense with the Los Angeles Chargers. Chargers’ first-year coach Brandon Staley and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi literally threw the playbook at Herbert during the early days of offseason training. Herbert indicated he struggled initially, but he has proven to be a quick study during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and minicamp.
NFLjcu.edu

Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley Returns To John Carroll University

Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley and his wife, Amy ‘14G, brought their three children to John Carroll’s campus last weekend for a trip down memory lane. Just five years after finishing a three-year stint as the Defensive Coordinator for John Carroll Football, Brandon Staley has become a household name in Los Angeles, recently ascending to his current position as the Head Coach of the Chargers. He’s preparing for his first year as the commander of a National Football League locker room, continuing the JCU pipeline to the NFL that has sent 27 Blue Streaks to the league in various positions, from scouting to coaching to ticketing to sports medicine to communications.
Posted by
ClutchPoints

2 hidden gems on the Los Angeles Chargers roster

The Los Angeles Chargers struck gold this offseason from start to finish. From the departure of Anthony Lynn and Shane Steichen to the hiring of Brandon Staley, the signing of Corey Linsley, and drafting Rashaswn Slater and Asante Samuel Jr., the Chargers have a lot of people buzzing as SoFi Stadium is set to welcome fans in for the first time.
NFLNiners Nation

Where ESPN/PFF rank 49ers roster going into 2021 NFL season

Going into the 2021 NFL season, oddsmakers are bullish on the San Francisco 49ers. DraftKings has the Niners tied for the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. The 49ers have one of the most talented core groups in the NFL. George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Trent Williams are among the best at their positions and give the Niners a championship-level nucleus.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Evaluating Clemson's Top Draft-Eligible WRs

Clemson is a wide receiver factory for the NFL. The Tigers have seen 11 receivers get drafted to the NFL over the last nine years—and three times since 2014, Clemson has had multiple receivers picked in a single draft. This includes first-round selections in DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, and Mike Williams in addition to Tee Higgins, who was the first pick of the second round (No. 33 overall) in 2020.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

Los Angeles Chargers Issues to Address Before the 2021 Season

The Los Angeles Chargers have a bright future ahead of them. With a promising coaching staff, a revamped offensive line and a hotshot quarterback with weapons to spare, the Chargers look poised to make a push for the AFC West’s top spot. Unfortunately, not all is sunshine and rainbows in LA. There are some concerns for the team that weren’t properly addressed this offseason. Here are some of the Chargers issues to address.
MLBlindyssports.com

Los Angeles Dodgers

June 30 Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer denied assault allegations Tuesday after a woman reportedly received a temporary restraining order against him. FULL STORY. June 29 Not that the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants rivalry needs any spice, but it will get some anyway with a Dodger Stadium giveaway on Tuesday night. FULL STORY.
NFLpff.com

Early 2022 NFL Draft interior defensive tackle rankings and class overview

Not a single defensive tackle heard his name called in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but that's unlikely to be the case in 2022. Texas A&M’s DeMarvin Leal enters the 2021 college football season as PFF's lone first-round defensive tackle prospect as things stand right now, as there’s not too much in the way of productive all-around defensive tackles in this draft class.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Brandon Joseph, Northwestern S | NFL Draft Scouting Report

While the Northwestern Wildcats may struggle to replicate the success of this year’s draft, do they have a potential first-round contender in the 2022 NFL Draft in safety Brandon Joseph? The versatile playmaker rose to prominence last year with a series of eye-popping plays. As his scouting report reveals, however, those interceptions are just the icing on a highly delectable cake.
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from the model that called Josh Allen's big year

It appears that Bears fans anxious to see the Justin Fields era begin in Chicago will have to wait, as head coach Matt Nagy said in an interview that he couldn't foresee a scenario in which the rookie quarterback started Week 1. That means Andy Dalton will begin the year at the helm, and owners will have to weigh what that means for players like Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, David Montgomery and Jimmy Graham in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings.
NFLYardbarker

Mike Ditka not happy about potential Bears stadium move

The Bears are eyeing possibilities for a new stadium, which could see them leave the city of Chicago to head to the suburbs. That’s not something that the team’s legendary coach is a big fan of. The Bears have confirmed that they are submitting a bid for the site of...
NFLCBS Sports

Tim Tebow, Jaylon Smith headline list of NFL veterans from each team who should fear chopping block in 2021

It's the nature of the NFL that, inevitably, the old is removed to make way for the new. As unpleasant as it might be, teams around the league go through the perennial process of having to shave their roster down from 90 men to a more manageable count of 53 in late August, and that means making tough decisions that doesn't always involve simply shooing away the obvious. Sometimes, the roster casualties are those most don't see coming, while others are admittedly a tad more obvious.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles draft prospects: Appalachian State’s Demetrius Taylor

General Manager Howie Roseman has spent a lot of time, money, and effort into adding talented pass rushers to the defensive line. It’s almost a tradition for the Philadelphia Eagles to add pass-rushing help on an annual basis, be it in the NFL Draft or free agency. 2021 was no different, and despite their addition of several youthful prospects, we can almost bet on the Birds adding another EDGE defender in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Balking Bears Approach Allen Robinson Deadline

It's two weeks until Allen Robinson's fate is determined for 2021 and a path for the future becomes more clear. The deadline for Robinson to receive a new long-term contract comes July 15 and there has been great wringing of hands and shoulder shrugging over why the Bears have failed to address this.