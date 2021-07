Galesburg City Council on Monday will begin considering restricting parking on Knox Street from Whitesboro Street to 40 feet east of Knox Street. The restriction would only apply during school hours. This is the crosswalk that’s closest to the front door of Lombard. Galesburg Police brought a citizen complaint to the Traffic Advisory Committee regarding the safety of the crosswalk. The complaint said a student was nearly struck by a vehicle trying to cross Knox Street to Lombard School. Proper signage for the school zone and the crosswalk is currently in place. However, its been noticed that vehicles park near the crosswalk at Knox Street and Whitesboro Street during school drop-off and pickup times. This is blocking motorists’ view of pedestrians trying to cross the street. There are also no crossing guards in place at this location. TAC’s recommendation is to restrict parking within 40 feet of Knox and Whitesboros northeast corner., although parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk is restricted already.