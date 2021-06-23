Cancel
Randy Couture surprised Jake Paul leading charge on fighter pay reform in MMA, thinks Conor McGregor should have done more

By Adam D Martin
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Randy Couture says he is surprised Jake Paul is leading the charge on fighter pay reform in MMA, and he thinks Conor McGregor should have done more. Paul has been banging on the drum to get UFC fighters (and MMA fighters in general) paid more money, especially as he continues to roll in huge paydays in boxing. During a recent press conference, Paul went on an expletive-filled rant and said that UFC president Dana White should be paying his fighters more money, and saying “f*ck Dana White.”

