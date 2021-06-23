Randy Couture surprised Jake Paul leading charge on fighter pay reform in MMA, thinks Conor McGregor should have done more

A journalist’s job is to report the news. To be more specific, a boxing journalist’s job is to report the news in and around the sport of boxing. Hence, the endless articles, videos and podcasts dedicated to the Paul brothers, particularly younger brother Jake Paul. Like it or not, Jake Paul is news. In truth, he may be the most well-known boxer in the world today. You probably liked reading those words about as much as I enjoyed writing them. Still, Paul has made himself worthy of discussion by any objective measure.