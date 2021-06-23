Cancel
Julie Kapsch

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal ad sales platform Matrix Solutions names Julie Kapsch COO. Kapsch most recently served as Senior VP, Global Services for Xandr. “Our company is poised for accelerated growth with several key initiatives, including our next generation solutions currently in development,” CEO Mark Gorman said in a release. “I am looking forward to leveraging Julie’s insights and leadership, along with her media technology expertise, to significantly help us navigate and capitalize on the next phase of growth in our corporate strategy.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gorman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matrix Solutions#Global Services#Xandr
