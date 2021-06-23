Matrix, the only global ad sales platform built for media, has announced the addition of industry-veteran Julie Kapsch as COO to their organization. Bringing with her over twenty years of media technology expertise, Kapsch will be instrumental in helping execute the company’s global growth strategy, expanding their solutions portfolio into existing and new market verticals, and helping accelerate the delivery of their Matrix Sales Gateway to market. The Gateway, currently in development, is an advanced portal that allows for the ingestion and dissemination of data from all providers in the sales ecosystem participating in the negotiation and execution process.