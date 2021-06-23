Cancel
Chicago, IL

Pritzker Military Museum & Library bestows its Literature Award for Lifetime Achievement in Military Writing to Author Margaret MacMillan

Cover picture for the articlePritzker Military Museum & Library is proud to announce that professor of international history and award-winning author, Margaret MacMillan, is the 15th recipient of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library Literature Award for Lifetime Achievement in Military Writing. The award will be presented when MacMillan is honored at the 2021 Liberty Gala. The annual event will be held on October 21 and is the nonprofit's main fundraiser each year.

