Michael B. Jordan apologizes, will rename rum brand

By Annie Martin
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gsGgm_0aczNy7F00
Michael B. Jordan will change the name of his rum brand J'Ouvert after accusations of cultural appropriation. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Michael B. Jordan has apologized for the name of his new rum brand and will rename the brand.

The 34-year-old actor said Tuesday on Instagram Stories that he will change the name of his rum brand J'Ouvert after accusations that the name appropriates Caribbean culture.

"I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on," Jordan wrote. "Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations..."

"We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming," he said. "We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ByYWf_0aczNy7F00

J'Ouvert is a festival celebrating Caribbean culture that signals the start of Carnival. The festival is held annually in Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada, and celebrated by many Caribbean people worldwide.

Nicki Minaj, who is Trinidadian, re-posted the historical significance of J'Ouvert and was among those to call on Jordan to change the name.

"I'm sure MBJ didn't intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive -- but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper, #jouvert," she wrote.

Jordan is known for playing Killmonger in Black Panther and Adonis "Donnie" Creed in the Creed movies. He most recently starred in the action thriller film Without Remorse.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services.

 https://www.upi.com
