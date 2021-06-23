Cancel
Minnesota State

Hot Dry Weather- Keep Dogs Out of Minnesota Lakes

By Laura Bradshaw
103.7 THE LOON
 10 days ago
It's that time of year when usually we have a lot of rain, and quite a few storms... usually. This year it's been unusually hot, and VERY dry. Fire warnings everywhere and lawns drying up and also- algae growing in lakes and ponds. Some of it can be very toxic. Usually this doesn't happen until later in the Summer. But this year it's something that we need to consider and be aware of, especially if you are a dog owner. And your dog likes jumping and playing in the area lakes.

St. Cloud, MN
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

