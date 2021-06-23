Cancel
Sulphur Springs, TX

Connie Sterlena Sharp Emerson Obituary

 10 days ago
Funeral services for Connie Sterlena Sharp Emerson, age 93, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Charlie Sickles and Bro. Robert Burns officiating. Interment will follow at Sulphur Bluff Cemetery with Colton Emerson, Dakota Emerson, Johnny Green, Toney Hurley, Jerry Duncan, and Reggie Emerson serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m., prior to service time. Sterlena passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs. She was born on December 5, 1927 in Yantis, TX, the daughter of Ernest and Lura Folmar Sharp. She was a member of Independence Baptist Church. She married Lee Emerson on October 19, 1945 in Saltillo, TX. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2018. Sterlena worked in the hospital cafeteria, at Lee’s, and as a hairdresser for many years. She is survived by children, Jimmie Emerson and wife Katherine of Dike, Troy Emerson and wife Tammi of Paris, Kenneth Emerson and wife Jeannie of Dolphin, Al, Patsy Martin and husband Jim of Sulphur Springs, Ladena Daniels and husband David Maag of Sulphur Springs, sisters, Artie Mae Bailey of Reilly Springs, Betty McDaniel and husband Truman of Gilmer, 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband Lee, she was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Ernest Chilton Sharp, and son-in-law, James Daniels.

