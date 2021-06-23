Virginia Wright Obituary

Ken and Suzi Chapman’s Scholarship Program recipients gathered in Tira this past weekend for their 14th Annual Scholarship Weekend. 30+ young adults participated in the activities, which included card games, outdoor games, fishing and swimming. Ken reported, “Additionally, lots of pizza, chips, cookies and sandwiches were consumed, and Saturday evening the Scholars were joined by their “significant others” for a catered Taco Bar meal at the Tira Community Center, courtesy of Lisa Sprague, [Family and Consumer Sciences] teacher at North Hopkins High School.” Local assistance was provided by Liz Steinsiek and Janie Lewis. Participants were given the option on Sunday morning to attend the church of their choice. Ken shared that five of them attended the Tira Methodist Church with he and Suzi.