Como, TX

Virginia Wright Obituary

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
 10 days ago
A funeral service for Virginia Wright, age 90, will be held at on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Tapp Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 AM with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Coffee Cemetery. Mrs. Wright passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs, TX.

Sulphur Springs, TX
