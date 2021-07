A pair of elite arms headline tonight's slate, but perhaps they aren't the sure things they were earlier in the season. Should that deter us at all? As for potential stacks, Coors Field stands out as usual with the St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies both carrying the highest implied totals of the slate. Unfortunately, weather is something we need to keep an eye on again in a few spots. In particular, the Dodgers-Nationals game appears to be the diciest spot.