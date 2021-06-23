Pop Smoke’s Estate Announces New Posthumous Album Dropping In July

Cancel
Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album, Shoot For the Stars, Aim For the Moon, was one of 2020’s biggest hip-hop releases, and now the late rapper has a second album on the way. The rapper’s estate and record label revealed that a new Pop Smoke album is set to drop on Friday, July 16.

