What Are You Drinking?

A team of research faculty and students at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City has been tracking salinity content in 70 stock dams across 12 watersheds in two northwestern state counties during the past two years. Their study, funded by the Bureau of Land Management, shows an alarming trend of increasing salinity in the stock dam water during the ongoing drought of 2021. In some cases, the salt concentration of the water is high enough to cause adverse health effects for livestock and wildlife. In a handful of stock dams, the salinity is high enough to be lethal.