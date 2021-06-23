Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

What Are You Drinking?

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

A mechanical marvel of human ingenuity was plopped down on Mars by NASA last February. Its name, Perseverance, fits the Mars rover perfectly, for the robotic vehicle embodies a feat of scientific know-how, long-term dedication to public purpose, and a tight focus on teamwork. Think about the 20-year span of institutional tenacity required for myriad scientists and others to imagine, design, plan, construct, test and otherwise develop the project. And then they hurled this extraordinarily complex machine on a seven-month, 300-million-mile journey through space, navigating to a pinpoint landing in Jezero Crater, a 3.6-billion-year-old, dried-up Martian lakebed. Now Perseverance is probing the Red Planet's watery past for evidence of primordial life.

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Jim Hightower
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Contaminated Water#Drinking Water#Water Pressure#Tap Water#Martian#Houstonians#Gop#Texans#Navajo Nation#Consumer Reports#Guardian#Americans#Pfas#Creators Syndicate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Mars
News Break
Science
Related
TravelPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Do You Get A Bigger Buzz When You Drink On A Plane?

I have to admit that I haven't been even slight intoxicated on a plane in a very long time. There was this one time about 20 years ago where I got seated next to a priest headed back to Florida and we both had a few too many. He was drinking heavily because his dismay of being transferred from Florida to a small church in the middle of nowhere North Dakota.
Scienceweatherboy.com

You’re Drinking Dinosaur Urine Today

Thanks to weather and the water cycle, you are likely drinking water that has passed through a dinosaur. Thanks to the water cycle that moves water in and through the air and the ground, it is very likely your next sip of water will have passed through the mouth of a dinosaur too.
Healthcrowrivermedia.com

Are you drinking enough water daily?

With the extremely high temperatures we’ve experienced, it’s a good time to focus on hydration. Water is essential for life. It accounts for about 60% of our body weight and performs crucial roles such as carrying nutrients and waste products between our major organs, helping to regulate body temperature, lubricating our joints and acting as a shock absorber.
Aerospace & DefenseColumbian

Cosmos may shed light on earthly human health

PHILADELPHIA — As an oncologist, Adam Dicker has seen how cancer treatments can pummel the body to knock out tumors, sometimes leading to deteriorating bones, more infections, and haywire sleep cycles. But others have observed similar ailments in a group of healthy people: astronauts who spend time in space. Next...
California Statearcamax.com

The end of California's groundwater free-for-all

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The water spigots on California farms will soon be twisted tighter. As the state faces a growing threat from drought, an increasing number of water agencies are planning to require flow meters on agricultural wells, part of a landmark effort to measure and constrain pumping that used to be free and unlimited. It's a controversial step aimed at protecting water supplies that could change cultivation practices in the Golden State's thirsty fields.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Environmentwateronline.com

Shoring Up Warm-Climate Water Systems To Weather Deep Freezes

The 2021 Texas freeze was a hard lesson learned for the state’s water utilities, but others can be more prepared as a result. For decades, the aging of water and wastewater infrastructure has been the industry’s greatest concern, stoking stakeholders’ worries about the reliability and resilience of such assets against the ravages of a dramatic weather event.
Rapid City, SDCapital Journal

Alarming increase in stock dam saltwater during 2021 drought

A team of research faculty and students at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City has been tracking salinity content in 70 stock dams across 12 watersheds in two northwestern state counties during the past two years. Their study, funded by the Bureau of Land Management, shows an alarming trend of increasing salinity in the stock dam water during the ongoing drought of 2021. In some cases, the salt concentration of the water is high enough to cause adverse health effects for livestock and wildlife. In a handful of stock dams, the salinity is high enough to be lethal.
Seattle, WAarcamax.com

Trees: The critical infrastructure low-income neighborhoods lack

SEATTLE — As the Pacific Northwest sweltered through a record-breaking heat wave last week, many residents here in America’s least air-conditioned city sought relief under the shade of cedars and maples in city parks. But in some areas of Seattle, that shelter was hard to come by. “If you look...
Home & GardenPosted by
TheStreet

Sustainable Sustenance: How To Eat For A Better Earth

MISSION, Kan., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Although good nutrition is essential for human life, food production has a significant impact on the environment. Taking a more sustainable approach to sustaining your body can help protect the Earth and its climate. Food production accounts for more than one-fourth...
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Fish exposed to meth seek out drug-tainted waters

Fish can get hooked on meth that washes into their freshwater homes, to the point that they actively seek out the stimulant, a new study suggests. After being used by humans, methamphetamine enters waterways through sewage systems and discharges from wastewater treatment plants. "Where methamphetamine users are, there is also methamphetamine pollution of freshwaters," first author Pavel Horký, an associate professor and behavioral ecologist at the Czech University of Life Sciences Prague, told Live Science in an email.
Wyoming StatePosted by
97.9 WGRD

Residents of Wyoming Evacuated Due to An Ammonia Leak

UPDATE (7/6/21 12:30 p.m.): The Wyoming Police have confirmed that the leak has been contained and both the shelter in place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the area. ORIGINAL STORY: Not sure of the cause but there is an ammonia leak that is in Wyoming but citizens are...
Los Angeles, CAarcamax.com

Editorial: No, LA is not a desert. But we are getting there

One of the standard tropes we hear from outsiders about Los Angeles is that it is located in a desert — a dry biome that cannot sustain our millions of people without importing water from somewhere (and someone) else. And the standard retort from folks like us on the Los...
Politicsinsideofknoxville.com

Here Come the Guns . . .

Guns are a fact of life in the United States. The U.S. has more guns per capita than any other country in the world at 120.5 per 100 citizens, or almost 400,000,000 guns. Second place is taken by the Falkland Islands, which has about half as many per capita. The next industrialized country on the list is Canada with 34.7 guns per hundred.
Montana StatePosted by
The Hill

Grizzly kills camper in Montana

A grizzly bear killed a camper in Montana early Tuesday morning, according to a state wildlife agency spokesperson. Lemon withheld the victim’s identity while the investigation is ongoing. “Our first concern is the community’s well-being. The next step is to find the bear,” Lemon added. A grizzly bear killed a...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

Attorney General Bonta Says As California Faces Drought, Wildfires, Reducing HFC Emissions is Critical to Mitigating Worst Impacts of Climate Change

July 4, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta last week joined a multistate coalition in support of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposal to phase down the use. of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), a greenhouse gas that is thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide in its ability...

Comments / 0

Community Policy