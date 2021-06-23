Cancel
Sulphur Springs, TX

Laurice Stokes Obituary

Graveside service for Laurice Stokes, age 76, of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 11A.M. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Independence Cemetery with nephew Nelson Fitzgerald and Minister CJ Duffey officiating. Pallbearers will be Corey Hayes, Orlando Montgomery, Kenneth Lewis, Scotty Nelson, Lebaron Crook and Broderick Godbolt and Glen Grant as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00P.M. on Thursday June 24, 2021 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel. Mrs. Stokes passed away on June 20, 2021 at her residence.

frontporchnewstexas.com
