It's Time to Give the Classic Old Fashioned an Italian Twist
Christine Mangan's can't-miss psychological thriller Palace of the Drowned is set in 1960s Venice, so this month we present a classic cocktail with an Italian twist. The old fashioned need not be messed with. The recipe, dating back to the early 19th century, is simple for a reason. Whiskey, sugar, and bitters complement each other too perfectly to be muddied by other unnecessary ingredients. With that in mind, our "Venetian" take on the old fashioned adds just a touch of Italian flavor without straying too far from the profile of the original cocktail.