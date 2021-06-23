Cancel
It's Time to Give the Classic Old Fashioned an Italian Twist

By Ian Palmer
veranda.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristine Mangan's can't-miss psychological thriller Palace of the Drowned is set in 1960s Venice, so this month we present a classic cocktail with an Italian twist. The old fashioned need not be messed with. The recipe, dating back to the early 19th century, is simple for a reason. Whiskey, sugar, and bitters complement each other too perfectly to be muddied by other unnecessary ingredients. With that in mind, our “Venetian” take on the old fashioned adds just a touch of Italian flavor without straying too far from the profile of the original cocktail.

