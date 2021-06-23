It's Time to Give the Classic Old Fashioned an Italian Twist

As the city begins to blossom back to life, there may be no better symbol of the renewed energy than McGregor Square. Situated across the baseball stadium, the growing development is already teeming with life — with attractions that include a new Tattered Cover Book Store, a truly mammoth sports bar and an increasing number of restaurants. The incremental growth of the place seems well matched to meet the needs of a public who becomes more and more sociable by the day, with a full-fledged food hall set to anchor the place in the coming months.