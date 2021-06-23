Cancel
Alex Rodriguez's Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis 'Wasn't The Biggest Fan' Of Jennifer Lopez, Source Spills

By Aisling O'Connor
OK! Magazine
 10 days ago

Alex Rodriguez has been spending more time with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis following his split from Jennifer Lopez — and according to a source, the 48-year-old is pleased J.Lo is a distant memory.

An insider told Us Weekly that Scurtis "wasn’t the biggest fan" of the "Hit The Floor" singer, 51, noting that since she and Rodriguez called off their engagement in April, Scurtis has been "spending more time with the kids and Alex altogether."

The former New York Yankees player and Scurtis called it quits in 2008 after six years of marriage. They share daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYwMA_0aczMfU300
Source: MEGA

Being single seems to have benefitted Rodriguez's personal life, as he's now spending more time with his family. "He’ll invite [Scurtis] to accompany them to certain events or just to go out to eat," the source spilled. "It makes the girls happy too, to see their parents getting along well and getting to be together as a family again."

"He’s a strong guy and has a lot going on in his life," the insider continued. "He’s more so hanging with Cynthia because she and [her husband] Angel [Nicolas] keep him company and are part of his inner circle that he trusts."

Another source also told Page Six that there was friction between Lopez and Scurtis, and confirmed the split has allowed Rodriguez to spend more time with his ex. The former flames were spotted enjoying a meal at Bar Pitti in New York City with her husband on Monday, June 21.

"Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL," Rodriguez gushed about Scurtis earlier this month when they enjoyed a workout together.

Though he's on great terms with Scurtis, the same can't be said for his most recent ex: A source previously told OK! that Lopez and Rodriguez were no longer speaking. "Jennifer is angry about what Alex did when they were engaged, while Alex is angry about what Jennifer did after they broke the engagement off," the insider explained.

The former Fly Girl has since rekindled things with Ben Affleck, while Rodriguez was recently spotted hanging out with Affleck's ex Lindsay Shookus. However, a rep said that they have "been friends for 15 years" and nothing romantic was going on.

OK! was the first to exclusively report that Lopez and Affleck had been "talking in private" while her relationship with Rodriguez was falling apart.

