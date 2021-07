Cyberpunk 2077, the game that was so buggy on launch that Sony was forced to pull it just a week after release thanks in part to CD Projekt RED’s mishandling of the situation, returns to the PlayStation Store today. Sony announced that the game is back on the PlayStation Store on its official Twitter account, and stated that “work on the PS4 version” will continue throughout the year with promises of further fixes and updates. Additionally, it recommends that users play the game on either a PS4 Pro or PS5 console “for the best experience,” leaving base PS4 and PS4 Slim owners out in the cold.