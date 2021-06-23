Cancel
Society

The Movement Against Critical Race Theory Is Deeply Necessary

 13 days ago

According to the establishment media, critical race theory, or CRT, is a distraction. It is a right-wing smear. It is a conservative attempt to quash the dark side of American history. Most of all, according to the establishment media, you must never -- ever -- pay attention to the infusion of CRT into the nation's institutions of power. According to MSNBC's Chuck Todd, controversy over CRT is a "creation ... It keeps people watching or it keeps people clicking." According to CNN's Bakari Sellers, CRT is just "America's history." According to The Washington Post's Jonathan Capehart, those who criticize CRT are merely attempting to prevent "us from learning our history."

