Knoxville Police Violent Crimes Unit Investigating a Fatal Shooting
Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal shooting. Police were called to 603 Longview Road around 4:30 this morning (Wednesday) after receiving a 9-1-1 call that had been disconnected. While en route, a second call was received regarding a gunshot victim at that location. Officers found an open apartment door with an adult man inside suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.www.newstalk987.com