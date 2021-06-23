Cancel
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Police Violent Crimes Unit Investigating a Fatal Shooting

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnoxville Police are investigating a fatal shooting. Police were called to 603 Longview Road around 4:30 this morning (Wednesday) after receiving a 9-1-1 call that had been disconnected. While en route, a second call was received regarding a gunshot victim at that location. Officers found an open apartment door with an adult man inside suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

