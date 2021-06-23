Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

High Court Needs To Restore Rights for the Religious

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

Americans need to live and let live. Let the LGBTQ activists practice their preferences, and let Christians live the Gospel. On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 9-0 that a Catholic Social Services adoption agency in Philadelphia could continue to place children only with heterosexual couples, consistent with the Gospel's definition of a family.

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Betsy Mccaughey
Person
Clarence Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lower Court#Religious Beliefs#The Supreme Court#Gay Marriage#Americans#Lgbtq#Christians#The U S Supreme Court#Catholic Social Services#Gospel#The New York Times#Css#Employment Division#Amazon Com#The Creators Syndicate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Religion
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsThe Daily World

Court affirms that beliefs not license for bigotry

The U.S. Supreme Court last week declined to hear the case of a Washington florist who refused service for a wedding between two men. In the process, the court tacitly affirmed the basic right to equal service for all, a fundamental aspect of American society. But the justices also did...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Conservative Justices Warn Kavanaugh and Barrett Lack 'Fortitude' | Opinion

For the first time in a generation, there are six conservative justices on the Supreme Court. In time, this sextet will incrementally push the Court to the right. Yet, three of them are already sounding an alarm. Twice this term, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch warned that Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett lack backbone.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Term Produces Odd Bedfellows in Scrambled Lineups

Court didn’t break along ideological lines despite 6-3 conservative majority. Justices to be challenged next term with major social issues on the docket. So much for a rock-solid 6-3 conservative Supreme Court majority. The justices lined up along strict ideological lines in seven of 56 cases this term, including three...
Congress & CourtsNPR

Here Are 5 Takeaways From The Supreme Court Term

The court managed to escape being dragged into the 2020 election chaos. Despite the Trump campaign's best efforts, the Supreme Court--aided by some 50 rulings from the lower courts--left it to the vote counters, state officials, and the vote certification by Congress to determine the outcome. Chief Justice John Roberts and most, if not all, other members of the court likely were relieved not to be involved in the political imbroglio.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

The Surprising Future of Free Exercise of Religion at the Supreme Court | Opinion

This was an important year for religious liberty at the U.S. Supreme Court. But except for those watching the Court's decisions quite closely, what's new was easy to miss. The future of free exercise litigation looks quite different than the future many religious liberty advocates had hoped for a year ago. Still, it is a future full of promise for those who would support broad judicial protection for First Amendment religious liberty rights.
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Supreme Court Upholds Arizona Voting Law, Ballot Harvesting Ban

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a recent Arizona voting law that placed restrictions on absentee voting and ballot harvesting. The high court upheld the Arizona law, ruling that states are able to pass laws that prevent voter fraud, according to the decision Thursday. Several voting rights groups had condemned the law, which they said would disenfranchise thousands of voters, NBC News reported.
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Black Activists Applaud Supreme Court Ruling For Voter Integrity

Affirming a major safeguard for voter integrity, the U.S. Supreme Court today upheld an Arizona ban on “ballot harvesting.” Members of the Project 21 black leadership network said this decision, coupled with the recent defeat of pro-harvesting legislation in the U.S. Senate, represents a decisive blow against the infamous election practice. “Today the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the right of state legislatures to adopt voter integrity measures offering all voters an equal opportunity to vote,” said Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper. “There is a huge difference between partisan advantage and racial advantage. Thankfully, the Court pushed away the progressive theory that courts should constitutionalize partisan electioneering rules by treating them as if they are racial ones. To do otherwise would invite the federal courts to completely take over all aspects of elections: redistricting, voting hours, polling sites and registration – all of which our Founders opposed.”
Congress & CourtsThe Day

Weakening libel law was a terrible Supreme Court mistake

In 1964, the Supreme Court changed the direction of libel law dramatically with its decision in New York Times v. Sullivan. For the first time, the Supreme Court placed some libelous speech under the protection of the First Amendment. Today, in this so-called “information age,” we are witnessing escalating chaos...
POTUSNewsweek

Faith Groups Launch New Curriculum in Bid to Address Surge in Christian Nationalism

As pro-Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, many Christian leaders were horrified to see the insurrectionists wearing and holding Christian symbols, as many rioters prayed for God's blessings on their activities. These stark scenes led some Christian leaders to come together to develop resources that they...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Conservative Supreme Court justices question ruling protecting press

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a case challenging libel protection for journalists, but justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch disagreed with the decision and questioned whether a landmark ruling protecting the press needed to be overhauled. The conservative justices cited a changing media environment and said in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Gay couple wins lawsuit against florist who took them to Supreme Court to avoid doing their wedding flowers

A gay couple has won a lawsuit against a florist who refused to arrange flowers for the couple because they were gay and doing so would violate her religious beliefs. The florist, Arlene's Flowers, which is owned by Barronelle Stutzman, initially lost the suit but appealed the case to the US Supreme Court, according to ABC News. Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed – the couple who sued the florist – said they hoped the victory in the courts would send a hopeful message to the LGBT+ community. In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court judges refused to hear the case....
Congress & CourtsVox

The Supreme Court just made Citizens United even worse

In its infamous decision in Citizens United v. FEC (2010), the Supreme Court tossed a bone to lawmakers seeking to regulate money in politics. With a few exceptions, Citizens United stripped the government of its power to limit the amount of spending on elections, especially by corporations. But the decision also gave the Court’s blessing to nearly all laws requiring campaigns and political organizations to disclose their donors.
Congress & CourtsJournal Record

Right Thinking: Supreme Court makes right call in religious liberty case

The U.S. Supreme Court continues to demonstrate that people of good will and faithful vocation, despite serious philosophical disagreement, can effectively work together. Many, for example, expected the Court to bitterly divide in its important religious liberty case of the term, Fulton v. City of Philadelphia. The Court instead unanimously...

Comments / 0

Community Policy