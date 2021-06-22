Cancel
Relationship Advice

Science Advice Goddess: Leave Actually

 16 days ago

I broke up with a guy I dated very briefly and said it'd be best for me if we didn't maintain contact. He respected this for a while, but he's suddenly all over my social media, not just "liking" but often "loving" my posts. I hate being led to think about him. Is there a kind way to ask him to stop?

