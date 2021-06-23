Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Declining treatment during maternity care can foster tension between patients and providers

By New York University
MedicalXpress
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a pregnant person declines a recommended treatment such as prenatal testing or an epidural, tension and strife may ensue between the patient and provider, according to a new analysis by researchers at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing and the University of British Columbia. "People should feel safe, respected,...

medicalxpress.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Mental Health#Gestational Diabetes#Healthcare System#Cnm#Journal#Reproductive Health#Canadian#The Changing Childbirth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Women's Health
Related
Johnson City, TNRogersville Review

Health care providers receive training about transgender patients

JOHNSON CITY – A research project examining health care access for transgender patients culminated in a training event attended by more than 35 health care providers who were interested in learning more about local resources to improve care for this population. The online training event, held on May 7, was...
Public HealthScience Daily

Timely treatment with COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies can reduce hospitalizations, pandemic's stress on health care systems

University of South Florida (USF Health) A newly published study by the University of South Florida Health (USF Health) and Tampa General Hospital (TGH) shows that monoclonal antibodies (MABs) work well in reducing COVID-19 related emergency department visits and hospitalizations when given early to high-risk patients. If used under FDA guidelines, the researchers suggest, this treatment can ease the pandemic's continuing burden on patients and on limited health care resources.
FitnessMedscape News

Types of Physical Activity Recommended by Primary Care Providers for Patients at Risk for Cardiovascular Disease

John D. Omura, MD; Kathleen B. Watson, PhD; Fleetwood Loustalot, PhD; Janet E. Fulton, PhD; Susan A. Carlson, PhD. Primary care providers (PCPs) are uniquely positioned to promote physical activity for cardiovascular health. We sought to determine the types of physical activity that PCPs most often recommend to patients at risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) and how these recommendations vary by PCPs' physical activity counseling practices. We examined the types of physical activity (walking, supervised exercise sessions, or other) PCPs most often suggested for CVD prevention among respondents to the 2018 DocStyles survey (N = 1,088). Most PCPs (80.0%) suggested walking to their patients at risk for CVD; however, PCPs who infrequently discussed physical activity with their patients at risk for CVD suggested walking less often than those who more frequently discussed physical activity. Walking is an easy and low-cost form of physical activity, and opportunities exist for certain PCPs to promote walking as part of their physical activity counseling practices for CVD prevention.
WorldBBC

NI patients can apply for health treatment in ROI

Patients in Northern Ireland can now apply to have their treatment carried out in the Republic of Ireland. The Republic of Ireland Reimbursement Scheme is a limited version of the Cross-Border Healthcare Directive, which ended on 31 December after Brexit. The new scheme will run for 12 months. Patients may...
Health Servicesdailynurse.com

Continuity of Nursing Care Improves Patient Outcomes

People with dementia receiving home health care visits are less likely to be readmitted to the hospital when there is consistency in nursing staff, according to a new study by researchers at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing. The findings are published in the journal Medical Care, a journal of the American Public Health Association.
HealthPosted by
North Carolina Health News

NC Medicaid switches to managed care, patients and providers wait to see how it will play out.

Dave Richard woke up at midnight on July 1, sent a few emails to legislators and to people on his work team, and went back to sleep. It was a rather unremarkable evening, and by his account, a peaceful sleep for Richard, given that something remarkable was happening. Midnight was the time that the state’s Medicaid plan made the big switchover from being a state-run and managed program to care for millions of low income North Carolinians to being a program managed by private insurance companies.
CancerMedicalXpress

94% of patients with cancer respond well to COVID-19 vaccines

In a U.S. and Swiss study, nearly all patients with cancer developed good immune response to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines three to four weeks after receiving their second dose, but the fact that a small group of the patients exhibited no response raised questions about how their protection against the virus will be addressed moving forward.
Health Servicesmulticare.org

Patient & Family-Centered Care

At MultiCare, patients and families have an important role in guiding our work as health care providers. Families play a primary role in the health and well-being of their loved ones, by working hand-in-hand with physicians, nurses and staff to care for your loved ones health care needs. The following...
cranberryeagle.com

Heart patients' care suffers

Dr. Srinivas Murali, chairman of cardiovascular medicine at Allegheny Health Network, said 2020 was a frustrating time to be a heart doctor. “The fear of COVID-19 and anxiety and the need to isolate oneself resulted in people not following through with their required scheduled appointments and people ignoring cardiac symptoms,” Murali said.
Public HealthPosted by
MyTexasDaily

Long COVID patients need connection and social support

(BPT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has had more impact on the world than could have been imagined. One unexpected impact is the long-term symptoms some people experience for weeks or months after recovering from the disease, a syndrome called long COVID. Researchers estimate 10% to 30% of people who contract COVID-19 develop long COVID after recovering from the disease, with more women reporting lasting symptoms, according to JAMANetwork.com.
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Physician knowledge linked to less opioid prescribing in 2015 to 2017

During 2015 to 2017, physician knowledge was associated with less frequent prescribing of opioids for back pain, according to a study published online July 1 in JAMA Network Open. Bradley M. Gray, Ph.D., from the American Board of Internal Medicine in Philadelphia, and colleagues compared the correlation of clinical knowledge...
Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

A medical moonshot would help fix inequality in American health care

COVID-19 has put the American health care system’s deeply entrenched inequities into high relief. The social, economic and political structures that predated the pandemic’s public health crisis and resulting recession have meant that Black and Latino people are more likely than white people to be exposed to, hospitalized for and die from COVID-19. But Black and Latino people also died at higher rates than whites from non-COVID-19 causes in 2020, underscoring the harm of delays in medical care generally.
Women's HealthWashington Times

A zip code shouldn’t determine the quality of maternal care

As proud Representatives of rural areas, we know why generations of Americans choose to live and raise families in America’s small towns: the camaraderie and support in our rural communities enables generations of Iowans and Washingtonians to live out the American Dream. Unfortunately for families wanting to carry on that...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Older patients with heart failure denied effective treatments

Heart failure patients aged 80 and above are less likely to receive recommended therapies and dosages compared to their younger counterparts, according to research presented today at Heart Failure 2021, an online scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). "Guidelines recommend the same treatments for all heart failure...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Study substantiates negative effects of two treatments—'scared straight' and critical incident stress debriefing

The history of psychology is littered with unfortunate examples of treatments that caused more harm than benefit to patients. For instance, in the mid-20th century lobotomies were a common practice to treat mental illness, with poor results. More recently, so-called conversion therapy was targeted at the LGBTQ community in an attempt to change their sexual orientation—a practice that according to the Human Rights Campaign "can lead to depression, anxiety, drug use, homelessness and suicide."