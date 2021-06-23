Big Mad: Chasing Disaster

Welcome back to the Big Mad, the RFT's weekly roundup of righteous rage! Because we know your time is short and your anger is hot:. Gone Fast: As if O'Fallon, Missouri, simply could not get any worse (if you’re looking for reasons, it has been well-documented), the (now-ex) police chief announced a new, stupid change for his department: more police pursuits. After five police chases in two weeks, police Chief Philip DuPuis promised more in an interview with Fox 2. If you're not familiar with the area, kids are always walking everywhere. What could possibly go wrong as cars fly by kids crossing the street just trying to get a damn hamburger from McDonald's? Dupuis claimed officers know when to back off. Forgive our skepticism: Police pursuits resulted in 1,699 fatal crashes nationally in the years 2014 to 2018. Missouri had 63 of those deaths, with bystanders comprising nearly half the dead. And if you're wondering whether Dupuis had anyone in mind when describing his chase thirst, he made it clear: "Our message here in St. Charles County is you might want to think twice before coming across the river, because all of the agencies in St. Charles County are going to be doing everything they can to catch you and put you in jail," he told Fox 2. Ah yes, the old white flight tale of dangerous St. Louisans out to wreak havoc on the good suburbanites. But maybe it's all moot. Dupuis, who arrived eight months ago from Texas, has quit. He cited Missouri's new Second Amendment Preservation Act and its potentially disastrous ramifications. Gotta respect that — this guy knows bad policies.