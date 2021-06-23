Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Big Mad: Chasing Disaster

By Riverfront Times Staff
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to the Big Mad, the RFT's weekly roundup of righteous rage! Because we know your time is short and your anger is hot:. Gone Fast: As if O'Fallon, Missouri, simply could not get any worse (if you’re looking for reasons, it has been well-documented), the (now-ex) police chief announced a new, stupid change for his department: more police pursuits. After five police chases in two weeks, police Chief Philip DuPuis promised more in an interview with Fox 2. If you're not familiar with the area, kids are always walking everywhere. What could possibly go wrong as cars fly by kids crossing the street just trying to get a damn hamburger from McDonald's? Dupuis claimed officers know when to back off. Forgive our skepticism: Police pursuits resulted in 1,699 fatal crashes nationally in the years 2014 to 2018. Missouri had 63 of those deaths, with bystanders comprising nearly half the dead. And if you're wondering whether Dupuis had anyone in mind when describing his chase thirst, he made it clear: "Our message here in St. Charles County is you might want to think twice before coming across the river, because all of the agencies in St. Charles County are going to be doing everything they can to catch you and put you in jail," he told Fox 2. Ah yes, the old white flight tale of dangerous St. Louisans out to wreak havoc on the good suburbanites. But maybe it's all moot. Dupuis, who arrived eight months ago from Texas, has quit. He cited Missouri's new Second Amendment Preservation Act and its potentially disastrous ramifications. Gotta respect that — this guy knows bad policies.

www.riverfronttimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlton Heston
Person
John Oliver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rft#Fox 2#Mcdonald#Senate#Mccloskeys#British#Propublica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Remembering the Big Thompson Canyon flood, Colorado’s deadliest natural disaster

Most Colorado residents are no strangers to facing off with a sometimes dangerous barrage from the sky – whether it’s in the form of hail with a deadly potential , snow capable of bringing the state to a grinding halt , or ash raining down from a nearby wildfire. However, one type of aerial assault that often goes overlooked is the rain. After all, it’s just rain, right?
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This ain’t it?’: Viral TikTok shows cops pulling over wrong car, cuffing driver anyway

A viral TikTok shows Las Vegas police officers pulling over the wrong car and apparently cuffing the Black driver anyway. Posted by @lastcall702, the in-progress video shows police with guns drawn on an unseen driver. An officer tells the man to take his seatbelt off and open the door. In short order, the videographer pans over to show at least five cars on an active scene.
Women's HealthRFT (Riverfront Times)

The Big Mad: Simone Biles' Imo's Advantage and Anti-Abortion Sore Losers

Welcome back to the Big Mad, the RFT's weekly roundup of righteous rage! Because we know your time is short and your anger is hot:. Men's Team: In a state where there's only one abortion clinic left, Missouri Republican lawmakers — specifically Sen. Bob Onder of Lake St. Louis — decided it'd be a great idea to try to ban Planned Parenthood as a Medicaid provider. OK, first they tried, in an absolutely disgusting and idiotic move, to deny payment to commonly used contraceptives if it "induced abortion." Can someone please tell these men how birth control works? Or ask them to butt out of women's health care? Either one would be fine. After changing the language, in part because of arguments by, you know, women who actually know how birth control works, the Republican senators tried twice more to include language — and failed — to ban Planned Parenthood as a Medicaid provider. Forgive us for repeating ourselves: There's only one abortion clinic, a Planned Parenthood, left in Missouri, and the rest provide necessary medical care to not just women, but also for men. While the amendment failed in the special session, the fight is far from over. In true Missouri GOP fashion, after several Republicans joined the Democrats in voting against the ban, the Senate president and majority leader issued a statement after the adjournment. Calling other Senate Republicans and themselves "pro-life champions" instead of their proper name, "dumbasses who want to control women's bodies," the leaders' statement read that Parson intends on using state administrative processes to remove Planned Parenthood as a Medicaid provider. Ah Missouri, you never fail to let women down, do you?
MusicAnchorage Press

Reefer Madness

On December 1, 1938, the ever-helpful FBI released a movie called “Reefer Madness” that “exposed” the dangers of marijuana. Bill and Mary get stoned with some friends, leading to hallucinations, sex, and murder. The real craziness started in 1915 when California (of all places) made pot possession a felony punishable by up to ten years imprisonment. Dozens of State and Federal laws soon followed. California weed arrests climbed from 5,000 in 1960 to 37,000 in 1967. The FBI reports that over 10 million Americans have been arrested for pot possession since 1996. Now that is madness!
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Relationshipsmyhoustonmajic.com

A Grieving Father Was Handcuffed By Police Who Mistook His Daughter’s Ashes For Drugs

One year ago, Dartavius Barnes experienced one of the most earth-shattering experiences anyone can live through, when he was stopped by police in Springfield, in April 2020. The encounter forever etched in his memory, signaled the day where law enforcement officials confiscated the ashes of his daughter Ta’Naja, who died of neglect and starvation in 2019, mistaking it for illegal drugs.
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Bear Charges and Tackles Bow Hunter

Watching this footage is about as close as we ever want to be to being attacked by a bear. It lets you experience all the adrenaline with none of the pesky being shred to pulled human pork. The video, uploaded to Youtube by a bow hunter, begins with the hunter...
Saint Louis County, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

Former St. Louis County Councilwoman Hazel Erby Has Died

Former councilwoman Hazel Erby has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Described by many, including Mayor Tishaura Jones, as a trailblazer, Erby was the first Black woman to serve on the St. Louis County Council and became the chairman in 2009. She served as a mentor to younger generations. She started her service on the council in 2004. After former County Executive Steve Stenger resigned amid a corruption scandal, Erby had hoped to replace him on an interim basis, but then-council-chairman Sam Page slipped into the position during a rapid-fire change in leadership.
AccidentsNewsweek

Teen Girl Bitten by Copperhead Snake, Likens Pain to 'Fire in Hand'

A teen girl has been hospitalized after a painful bite from a venomous copperhead snake, which she said felt as though her hand were "broken" and "on fire." According to a report from The Philly Voice, 17-year-old high schooler and reptile enthusiast Audrey Weir was bitten on Saturday in Tinicum, Pennsylvania. The teen was walking with friends in High Rocks Park to watch the sunset.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman accidentally drugs herself by sniffing a flower

A TikTok user accidentally poisoned herself and sniffing a beautiful-looking flower - that turned out to be toxic.Raffaela Weyman (RALPH), a musician who goes by @songsbyralph on the platform, took to her page to discuss her frightening experience after taking in the aroma of a seemingly harmless yellow flower.“Me and my BFF found this beautiful flower and spent the night deeply inhaling its smell,” the text over screen read as she put the flower to her face.When speaking to Indy100, Weyman, who is from Toronto, said that she wasn’t familiar with the plant because it doesn’t grow in the...
Saint Louis, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: June 2021

We're basically at the midpoint of (observed) summer, so it's fitting that this past month saw barbecue restaurant openings dominate the conversation. Navin's BBQ set up shop in the former Guerrilla Street Food on Arsenal Street, filling the South Grand neighborhood with the sweet smoke smell of Kansas City and Texas style 'cue. Not far west of that, Aaron Machado opened Smoke N Bones on the border of St. Louis Hills and Princeton Heights where he works with his father and longtime pit master, Enrique Machado. And Super Smokers opened the doors to a new location in Affton, adding a brick and mortar to the food truck that it parks right across the way at 9 Mile Garden.