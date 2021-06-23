Cancel
Warner Records Names Ericka Coulter Senior VP of A&R

By Jem Aswad
Laredo Morning Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEricka Coulter has joined Warner Records as senior vice president of A&R, the company announced Wednesday (June 23). Coulter was most recently VP of A&R at Epic Records, where she worked with acts including Rick Ross, Giveon, and Lonr., among others; prior to her six-year tenure at Epic, she held posts at Interscope and Capitol (Evolve) Records. Coulter is also the founder/creator of the live performance platform, TheBasement Series, an industry showcase for emerging signed and unsigned talent.

