Warner Records Names Ericka Coulter Senior VP of A&R

When you name your record label after an automaker, it’s a good bet that love cars. This is especially true if you’re Rick Ross. The “Hustlin” rapper and Maybach Music Group founder recently showed off some of his most prized cars in an Instagram Story and they’re really something to behold. The video only offers up a small glimpse of Da Boss’s collection, but even then the line of vehicles still stretches as far as the eye can see.