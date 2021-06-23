Cancel
Chicago, IL

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 7-8 cents, soy down 1-6 cents, corn down 2-4 cents

Agriculture Online
 10 days ago

CHICAGO, June 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 7 to 8 cents per bushel * Wheat firmed overnight, led by strength in the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX) spring wheat market as the Northern U.S. Plains and Midwest continue to miss crucial rain showers needed for developing crops, traders said. * The Ethiopian government has issued an international tender to buy about 400,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat, European traders said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 7 cents at $6.62 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat last added 11-3/4 cents at $6.17-3/4 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat added 14-1/4 cents to $7.97 per bushel. CORN - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures dipped overnight as rains fell across parts of the U.S. Midwest, including Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa, where persistent dryness could stress developing crops. * CBOT's most-active September corn contract dropped for its third consecutive session, while nearby July corn hovered just above even in overnight trading. * Brazilian farmers will likely harvest just under 94 million tonnes of corn in 2020/2021, according to a Reuters poll, 8.5% below last season, due to a severe drought. * CBOT July corn was last down 2-1/2 cents at $6.62-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop December corn last fell 3-1/2 cents to $5.35-1/2. SOYBEANS - Down 1 to 6 cents per bushel * New-crop soybean futures were lower overnight as rains fell across key U.S. growing regions, with more precipitation expected in the coming week, while nearby contracts inched higher. * Exporters sold 330,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for 2021/2022 delivery, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * Argentine farmers have sold 22.5 million tonnes of soybeans from the just-harvested 2020/21 season, the Agriculture Ministry said. * CBOT July soybeans last traded up 2-1/2 cents at $14.14-1/2 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans traded down 3 cents at $12.99-1/4. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Paul Simao)

www.agriculture.com
