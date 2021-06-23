Cancel
Maine State

Tabloid Proclaims That Maine Has Been Swallowed Up By The Ocean and No Longer Exists

By Joey
94.3 WCYY
94.3 WCYY
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So, how was your weekend? Did you venture out and enjoy some of Maine's natural beauty? A visit to the mountains or to the beaches or maybe just hung out in your backyard and relaxed. If you made some memories this weekend, we've got some bad news for you, they may not be real. In fact, none of this may be real. Because according to the Weekly World News, the entire state of Maine has been swallowed up by the Atlantic Ocean and probably no longer exists.

94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

