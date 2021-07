Gareth Southgate said it would be "an insult to Ukraine" for England to rotate their lineup due to the possibility of four players missing a potential Euro 2020 semifinal. Phil Foden, Harry Maguire, Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips would all be ruled out of a last-four encounter against either the Czech Republic or Denmark if they picked up another booking when the Three Lions meet Ukraine in Saturday's quarterfinal at Rome's Olympic Stadium.