Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

With a few simple steps, Wisconsin could ensure that its elections are safer and that citizens have more confidence in the results

Daily Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs longtime New Berlin residents, we are proud to live and vote in the Badger State. However, while we personally had positive experiences voting in the November 2020 election, we join many conservative Wisconsinites in expressing our concern about the handling of absentee ballots and the threat of partisan influences on our elections. The good news is that there are several practical steps that our lawmakers can take at the state level to instill greater confidence in elections and strengthen democracy for all Wisconsinites.

www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Absentee Voting#Election Results#The Wisconsin Legislature#Ge Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.