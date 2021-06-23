With a few simple steps, Wisconsin could ensure that its elections are safer and that citizens have more confidence in the results

As longtime New Berlin residents, we are proud to live and vote in the Badger State. However, while we personally had positive experiences voting in the November 2020 election, we join many conservative Wisconsinites in expressing our concern about the handling of absentee ballots and the threat of partisan influences on our elections. The good news is that there are several practical steps that our lawmakers can take at the state level to instill greater confidence in elections and strengthen democracy for all Wisconsinites.