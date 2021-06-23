Cancel
Britney Spears court case – live: Pop star begs to be freed from conservatorship in bombshell testimony

By Roisin O'Connor and Rachel Brodsky
The Independent
 6 days ago

Britney Spears addressed a Los Angeles courtroom today (Wednesday 23 June), in a landmark moment for her ongoing conservatorship battle.

The pop star, 39, spoke directly to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny about the conservatorship, which has controlled her money and affairs since 2008. It was the first time in open court in 13 years of the conservatorship.

Spears, who took part remotely, asked for the hearing so she could address the court directly.

“I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed,” Spears said directly and angrily.

“The last time I spoke to you [the judge] … made me feel like I was dead. I am telling you again because I am not lying … so maybe you can understand the depth and the degree and the damages … I deserve changes.”

Spears spoke passionately about wanting to end her conservatorship without being medically evaluated, given the extent to which she has already been seen multiple times, for many years.

Perhaps the most painful aspect to Spears’s testimony was the fact that her team allegedly did not want her to get pregnant with another child.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Spears said. “I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant, but [my team doesn’t] want me to have any more children.”

