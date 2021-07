Scottish football rarely expects. After so many false dawns and near misses over the last 23 years, expectation has become a nebulous concept. On Monday morning, you could understand why. A day out from Scotland’s final Group D match, with progression to the last 16 of Euro2020 in their hands against an under-performing Croatia, and buoyed by their valiant performance against England, news came of a sizeable blow. Billy Gilmour, player of the match at Wembley, had tested positive for Covid-19. The 20-year-old’s competitive debut on Friday was further confirmation of his talents and hinted at a new beginning....